CBS4's Ted Scouten Reports On The Precautions In Place To Protect Guests At Mexico Resort From Delta

Tracking Hurricane Delta 10-6-20 11PMChief Meteorologist Craig Setzer shares the details of the latest advisory.
CBS4's Ted Scouten Gives Update From Mexican Resort As Hurricane Delta Heads That WayThe resort at Riviera Maya, Mexico has cleared the pool deck in anticipation of the storm.
Strengthening Hurricane Delta roars toward Mexico's YucatanA strengthening Hurricane Delta was on a course to pass by the Cayman Islands early Tuesday before hitting Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula as a major storm and continuing on to strike the U.S. Gulf coast..