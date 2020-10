Video Credit: WCBI - Published 2 minutes ago

Mississippi department of health reports 975 new cases of covid-19 with 14 new deaths.

There are 123 active outbreaks among long term care facilities across the state.

There have been more than 101 thousand confirmed coronavirus cases since march 11th with more than 3 thousand total deaths.

It's presumed that more than 90 thousand mississippians have recovered from the virus.