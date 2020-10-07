Global  
 

Crash knocks down pole, wires in Little Falls.

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Rt.

5 near the scene was temporarily closed in both directions while repairs were made and power restored.

To traffic tonightafte this afternoon...it was closed in both directions.

No word tonight on any injuries or tickets.

The department of transportation was called to the scene after a utility pole and wires were knocked down during the accident.

Route 5 was closed between gun club road and furnace street..again its open to traffic tonight.

