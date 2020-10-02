Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wake Up Weather

Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Wake Up Weather

Wake Up Weather

16 WAPT Chief Meteorologist David Hartman has the forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.

Alright.

Next couple of days.

Theweather still should be okay.

Closeeyes on Delta.

So we'll be checkingwith Channel 16.

News on that.

Lookslike there's gonna be any significantimpacts from the hurricane.

They wouldoccur on Saturday.

So still, plenty oftimeto watch that track.

And, uh, boy,I'll tell you Wednesday for the kickoff of the State Fair looks good.

Theseven day forecast looks good.

Exceptfor when delta may move through theregion,okay?




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Jordan- Relatively hot weather conditions forecast for weekend

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Oct. 2 (Petra)-- Autumn-like weather is forecast on Friday, with...
MENAFN.com - Published

News24.com | Your weather update: Saturday set for heavy rain, cloudy to warm conditions

Heavy rain, and cloudy to warm conditions should influence Saturday's weather, the South African...
News24 - Published

engage:BDR increases monthly revenue by 20% in September to $1.43 million

engage:BDR Ltd (ASX:EN1) has increased its monthly revenue by $230,000 or 20% to $1.43 million for...
Proactive Investors - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Mild Winds Toward Daybreak [Video]

Mild Winds Toward Daybreak

CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has your 10 p.m. RealTime Weather forecast for Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:56Published
WBZ Forecast [Video]

WBZ Forecast

Eric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 03:36Published
Tuesday Night Weather Forecast [Video]

Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:49Published