PGA tour member tests positive for COVID-19 Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:22s - Published 5 minutes ago PGA tour member tests positive for COVID-19 PGA tour member tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of the Shriner's Open being held in Las Vegas this week. 0

THE TEST IS PART OF THE P-G-A'S SCREENING PROCESS THIS WEEK AT THE "SHRINERS HOSPITALS FOR CHILDREN" OPEN - TONY FINAU HAS WITHDRAWN FROM THE EVENT. ACCORDING TO THE P-G-A -- HE WILL HAVE THE TOUR'S FULL SUPPORT THROUGHOUT HIS SELF-ISOLATION PERIOD. THE TOURNAMENT STARTS THURSDAY AT "T-P-C" SUMMERLIN HERE IN LAS VEGAS.







