‘We would have thrown China out in 15 minutes’: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi

Rahul Gandhi has launched another scathing another scathing attack on PM Modi over the situation at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.

Rahul said that China never had the guts to step into Indian territory but now they have taken over 1200 sq km of India’s land and yet the Prime Minister denies it.

He further said that India is the only country whose territory has been taken over and yet the Prime Minister calls himself a patriot.

Rahul Gandhi also said that if the Congress was in power they would have thrown out China and it would not have taken them any more than 15 minutes to do so.

Rahul Gandhi, who was addressing his supporters in Kurukshetra, Haryana said that Prime Minister Modi does not understand the strength of the farmers and the common man of India.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi led a tractor yatra in the state in protest against the Modi government’s recently passed farm laws.

Watch the full video for all the details.