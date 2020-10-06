Global  
 

‘We would have thrown China out in 15 minutes’: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi

Rahul Gandhi has launched another scathing another scathing attack on PM Modi over the situation at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.

Rahul said that China never had the guts to step into Indian territory but now they have taken over 1200 sq km of India’s land and yet the Prime Minister denies it.

He further said that India is the only country whose territory has been taken over and yet the Prime Minister calls himself a patriot.

Rahul Gandhi also said that if the Congress was in power they would have thrown out China and it would not have taken them any more than 15 minutes to do so.

Rahul Gandhi, who was addressing his supporters in Kurukshetra, Haryana said that Prime Minister Modi does not understand the strength of the farmers and the common man of India.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi led a tractor yatra in the state in protest against the Modi government’s recently passed farm laws.

Watch the full video for all the details.


Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Indian politician

Bihar Election 2020: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state today

 PM Modi has been campaigning aggressively for candidates of the NDA alliance which many believe will bolster their chances of a victory.
Exclusive: BJP President JP Nadda speaks to Zee News at 8 pm today

 In an exclusive interview to Sudhir Chaudhary, Editor-in-Chief of Zee News BJP President JP Nadda took on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for questioning the..
Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Modi mocks Cong's contracting clout in Parliament, says people punishing it for false promises

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday mocked the Congress for its shrinking numbers in the two Houses of Parliament which have dropped below 100, claiming..
‘Those who only work for their families…’: PM Modi slams opposition in Bihar [Video]

‘Those who only work for their families…’: PM Modi slams opposition in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the opposition during his rally in Araria, Bihar. PM Modi reiterated his ‘double yuvraj’ attack on the opposition and said that people of Bihar know who want to work for the state and who want to work for their own families. In a direct attack on the RJD and the Congress, PM Modi said that dynastic politics has lost and democracy thrived in Bihar. ‘People of Bihar have rejected jungle raj and 'double Yuvraj' concept. Those who robbed Bihar in the past, still eyeing Bihar,’ PM Modi said. He said that while the last decade was about fulfilling basic necessities, the next will be about fulfilling aspirations of the people of the state. PM Modi’s rally comes as phase 2 of Bihar assembly elections is underway in 94 constituencies. The third & final phase is scheduled to be held on 7th of November while the result will be declared on 10th of November. The Nitish Kumar led NDA is fighting for another term and their main challenger is the RJD led Mahagathbandhan. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:58Published

When will local train services resume in West Bengal, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu? Know here

 It may be recalled that normal operations of trains were halted in March after the first lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to the..
Bihar giving message to world through elections in COVID time: PM Modi [Video]

Bihar giving message to world through elections in COVID time: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Forbesganj at Araria district on November 03. PM Modi said, "Voting for the second phase of Bihar elections is being held today, and I have been informed that the polling percentage till 10 am is higher as compared to the voter turnout in previous polls." He further said, "Not just the country, Bihar is giving message to the world. In COVID times, people are coming out in huge numbers to vote. This is democracy's power and every Bihari's devotion for it. Think tanks around the world will evaluate how deeply democracy is entrenched in Indian minds." He then added, "I congratulate our Election Commission for the conduct of elections in such tough times with extra preparations and precautions." Second phase of Bihar Assembly elections are underway today.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:11Published

Indian National Congress Indian National Congress Political party in India

Shivraj lied in last 6 months, did nothing for development: Kamal Nath [Video]

Shivraj lied in last 6 months, did nothing for development: Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has done nothing but lied in the last 6 months, said Congress leader and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath on November 03, even as voting for the by-polls on 28 seats is underway in the state. "People of Madhya Pradesh know that Shivraj Singh Chouhan has just lied in the last 6 months and has done nothing for the development of the state. Voters will now give a chance to Congress to work for the state," said Nath.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published
Congress doesn't have even 100 MPs, people still punish them: PM Modi [Video]

Congress doesn't have even 100 MPs, people still punish them: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at Congress during his public rally in Forbesganj at Araria district on November 03. He said, "The public cannot be fooled for long, look at what condition the public has put Congress party in. Today they do not even have a total of 100 MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. People still punish them whenever there's a chance."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:22Published

Madhya Pradesh by-polls: Litmus test for Jyotiraditya, voting on 28 seats today

 A total of 28 constituencies are going to the polls tomorrow and the Congress party must win 11 seats to make a possible return to power.
Ladakh Ladakh Union territory of India

Opposition will lose face if I speak up: Rajnath

 Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday rejected former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s claims over Chinese transgression in Ladakh as “baseless” and said..
Three-member panel to identify works of art, artifacts and archival record of Ladakh

 The ties between India and China have come under "severe stress" and the agreements inked by both sides over the last few years must be respected "scrupulously"..
NC takes out rally against new J&K land laws, says will oppose anti-people policies

 In a gazette notification on Tuesday, the Centre omitted the phrase "permanent resident of the state" from Section 17 of the Jammu and Kashmir Development Act..
India conducts 'live' missile firing exercises, while preparing for Malabar next week

 Indian armed forces continue to check their operational readiness through “live” missile tests amid the ongoing military confrontation with China in eastern..
Line of Actual Control Line of Actual Control Disputed boundary between China and India

India receives extreme cold weather clothing from America for troops deployed on China border

 In a major boost to India's preparedness to take on the Chinese on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Indian Army has received the initial consignment of..
Won't accept any attempt to unilaterally change LAC: Jaishankar

 India will not accept any attempt to unilaterally change the Line of Actual Control (LAC) said foreign minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday evening. The pandemic,..
Any Indian hesitation on LAC will hit bid to check China: US

 India's confrontation with China is being watched closely across the world and any hesitation on part of India will demoralise and hurt efforts to check..
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh heaps praise on Indian Army for handling 'current security situation'

 India's combat readiness along the Line of Actual Control with China as well as the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is being reviewed.
Defence minister lauds Army's handling of current security environment

 The top Army commanders are carrying out a comprehensive review of India's combat readiness along the Line of Actual Control with China as well as the situation..
Kurukshetra Kurukshetra City in Haryana, India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Geeta Sthali in Kurukshetra [Video]

Watch: Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Geeta Sthali in Kurukshetra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offered prayers at Geeta Sthali in Kurukshetra on October 06. Earlier, he participated in Congress' Kisan Bachao Yatra, against Farm Laws, in Haryana's Kurukshetra.

Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi, says he only cares about his image [Video]

Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi, says he only cares about his image

While addressing a public rally in Kurukshetra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on October 06 slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying that PM only cares about his image. Adding to it, he said, "The coward PM says that no one has taken our land. Today, there is only one country in the world whose land has been taken by another country." "And PM calls himself a 'deshbhakt'. If we were in power, we would've thrown China out in less than 15 mins," he added.

Haryana Haryana State in northern India

Voting begins for by-polls in 54 Assembly seats across 10 states [Video]

Voting begins for by-polls in 54 Assembly seats across 10 states

Voting began for by-polls in 54 Assembly seats across 10 states on November 03. A total of 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 8 in Gujarat, 7 in Uttar Pradesh, 2 each in Odisha, Nagaland, Karnataka and Jharkhand, and one seat each in Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Haryana going to polls today. The counting of votes for the by-polls will be on November 10.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:22Published

Voting underway for bypolls on 54 Assembly seats in 10 states

 A total of 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 8 in Gujarat, 7 in Uttar Pradesh, 2 each in Odisha, Nagaland, Karnataka and Jharkhand, and one seat each in Chhattisgarh,..
‘My daughter would’ve been alive…’: ‘Love jihad’ angle in Ballabhgarh killing [Video]

‘My daughter would’ve been alive…’: ‘Love jihad’ angle in Ballabhgarh killing

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said incidents of ‘love jihad’ have compelled to make laws against it. The speaker was referring to the recent killing of a 21-year-old woman in Ballabhgarh. Gupta said, “small and innocent girls are exploited and converted in the name of marriage.” The Father of the victim said his ‘daughter would have been alive if there were laws against love jihad’. A 21-year-old girl was killed in Ballabhgarh recently where the victim was shot dead outside her college. Earlier, Haryana Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made similar remarks over making laws against love jihad. The chief minister said there were suggestions of a love jihad angle in the Ballabhgarh case. Watch the video for more details.

Will make law against 'Love-Jihad' after discussion with all: Haryana Minister Anil Vij [Video]

Will make law against 'Love-Jihad' after discussion with all: Haryana Minister Anil Vij

Home Minister of Haryana, Anil Vij on November 02 stated that the state government will make a law against 'Love-Jihad' after discussion with the coalition partners and other states like Uttar Pradesh. He said, "In the Ballabhgarh incident, the girl's parents have alleged that their daughter ran into an instance of 'Love-Jihad'. Other cases like this have intermittently surfaced too. I have also instructed the SIT to look into an angle of 'Love-Jihad'." "We are also deliberating on whether to bring in any law in this regard with our coalition partners and other states like UP. We are a democratic country and problems are only solved with laws, not sticks. So we'll make this law having discussed it with all," he added. The statement comes after a 21-year-old woman, was shot in broad daylight outside her college in Faridabad.

Nation wants to know when will Chinese troops be 'thrown out' of Indian territory, Rahul Gandhi tells PM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday stepped up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over...
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi steps up attack on PM Narendra Modi, asks when will he throw Chinese out of India

The Congress leader has been attacking the government over its handling of the border issue with...
Bihar polls | 'Double engine NDA govt pitted against oppn's 2 Yuvaraj': PM Modi [Video]

Bihar polls | 'Double engine NDA govt pitted against oppn's 2 Yuvaraj': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a veiled attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav. Slamming the Mahagathbandhan leadership in the state, PM Modi said that the two 'Yuvaraj'..

Smriti Irani attacks Congress for opposing farm acts, hits out at Robert Vadra [Video]

Smriti Irani attacks Congress for opposing farm acts, hits out at Robert Vadra

BJP leader Smriti Irani launched a scathing attack on Congress and accused it of using farmers and their issues for its benefit. Comparing the previous Congress government at Centre with Prime Minister..

PM Modi in Bihar rally says Oppn made Bihar 'BIMARU'| Oneindia News [Video]

PM Modi in Bihar rally says Oppn made Bihar 'BIMARU'| Oneindia News

PM Modi addresses first rally in Bihar's Sasaram, says oppn wants to push Bihar backward again; PM Modi rakes up Article 370 in Bihar poll campaign, a point Nitish's JDU had also differed on at first;..

