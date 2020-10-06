‘We would have thrown China out in 15 minutes’: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the opposition during his rally in Araria, Bihar. PM Modi reiterated his ‘double yuvraj’ attack on the opposition and said that people of Bihar know who want to work for the state and who want to work for their own families. In a direct attack on the RJD and the Congress, PM Modi said that dynastic politics has lost and democracy thrived in Bihar. ‘People of Bihar have rejected jungle raj and 'double Yuvraj' concept. Those who robbed Bihar in the past, still eyeing Bihar,’ PM Modi said. He said that while the last decade was about fulfilling basic necessities, the next will be about fulfilling aspirations of the people of the state. PM Modi’s rally comes as phase 2 of Bihar assembly elections is underway in 94 constituencies. The third & final phase is scheduled to be held on 7th of November while the result will be declared on 10th of November. The Nitish Kumar led NDA is fighting for another term and their main challenger is the RJD led Mahagathbandhan. Watch the full video for all the details.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Forbesganj at Araria district on November 03. PM Modi said, "Voting for the second phase of Bihar elections is being held today, and I have been informed that the polling percentage till 10 am is higher as compared to the voter turnout in previous polls." He further said, "Not just the country, Bihar is giving message to the world. In COVID times, people are coming out in huge numbers to vote. This is democracy's power and every Bihari's devotion for it. Think tanks around the world will evaluate how deeply democracy is entrenched in Indian minds." He then added, "I congratulate our Election Commission for the conduct of elections in such tough times with extra preparations and precautions." Second phase of Bihar Assembly elections are underway today.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has done nothing but lied in the last 6 months, said Congress leader and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath on November 03, even as voting for the by-polls on 28 seats is underway in the state. "People of Madhya Pradesh know that Shivraj Singh Chouhan has just lied in the last 6 months and has done nothing for the development of the state. Voters will now give a chance to Congress to work for the state," said Nath.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at Congress during his public rally in Forbesganj at Araria district on November 03. He said, "The public cannot be fooled for long, look at what condition the public has put Congress party in. Today they do not even have a total of 100 MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. People still punish them whenever there's a chance."
While addressing a public rally in Kurukshetra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on October 06 slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying that PM only cares about his image. Adding to it, he said, "The coward PM says that no one has taken our land. Today, there is only one country in the world whose land has been taken by another country." "And PM calls himself a 'deshbhakt'. If we were in power, we would've thrown China out in less than 15 mins," he added.
Voting began for by-polls in 54 Assembly seats across 10 states on November 03. A total of 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 8 in Gujarat, 7 in Uttar Pradesh, 2 each in Odisha, Nagaland, Karnataka and Jharkhand, and one seat each in Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Haryana going to polls today. The counting of votes for the by-polls will be on November 10.
Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said incidents of ‘love jihad’ have compelled to make laws against it. The speaker was referring to the recent killing of a 21-year-old woman in Ballabhgarh. Gupta said, “small and innocent girls are exploited and converted in the name of marriage.” The Father of the victim said his ‘daughter would have been alive if there were laws against love jihad’. A 21-year-old girl was killed in Ballabhgarh recently where the victim was shot dead outside her college. Earlier, Haryana Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made similar remarks over making laws against love jihad. The chief minister said there were suggestions of a love jihad angle in the Ballabhgarh case. Watch the video for more details.
Home Minister of Haryana, Anil Vij on November 02 stated that the state government will make a law against 'Love-Jihad' after discussion with the coalition partners and other states like Uttar Pradesh. He said, "In the Ballabhgarh incident, the girl's parents have alleged that their daughter ran into an instance of 'Love-Jihad'. Other cases like this have intermittently surfaced too. I have also instructed the SIT to look into an angle of 'Love-Jihad'." "We are also deliberating on whether to bring in any law in this regard with our coalition partners and other states like UP. We are a democratic country and problems are only solved with laws, not sticks. So we'll make this law having discussed it with all," he added. The statement comes after a 21-year-old woman, was shot in broad daylight outside her college in Faridabad.
