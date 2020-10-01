Global  
 

Kelly, McSally 2020 Senate debate

Senator Martha McSally and challenger Mark Kelly met Tuesday evening for a Senate debate hosted by PBS.


McSally trades jabs with Kelly ahead of critical Arizona Senate debate

Arizona Senate candidates Democrat Mark Kelly and Republican Sen. Martha McSally will square off...
FOXNews.com - Published

The Spot: What to expect from first Senate debate, and group living effort stalls in Denver

In response to Donald Trump’s failure to follow the rules at Tuesday night's debate with Joe Biden...
Denver Post - Published

Gardner, Hickenlooper face off in a fiery first U.S. Senate debate

U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner and his opponent, John Hickenlooper, squared off for the first time Friday...
Denver Post - Published Also reported by •Upworthy



realgrace_kelly

🌷🌺Grace Kelly🌹🌸💭 RT @GovBrewer: Arizona needs to send @MarthaMcSally back to the US Senate! After tonight’s debate, it’s clear @CaptMarkKelly’s extreme lib… 25 seconds ago

marisolssamayoa

Marisol Samayoa RT @KTAR923: Democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly said during Tuesday’s debate that a lack of leadership from U.S. Sen. Martha McSally he… 35 seconds ago

Nothing4Grant3d

MindBodySpirit RT @DemWrite: Wow. I just watched the AZ Senate debate. McSally is in deep, deep trouble! Watching her try to be a mini-Trump out on stage… 42 seconds ago

QntryslaQer

XQALIPATRIOT 🇺🇸🙏🇺🇸🙏🇺🇸 RT @real_defender: Martha McSally is absolutely punishing Mark Kelly on the debate stage. If you’re not watching you should be, as this i… 1 minute ago

bethlacy

Beth Lacy RT @mwelchanshfa: Since "Counterfeit Kelly" is trending from Martha McSally's disastrous Senate debate, friendly reminder that Martha McSal… 1 minute ago

truthshallwhat

Truthshallwhat RT @AblueUs: Mark Kelly just destroyed Martha McSally in the Arizona Senate Debate. Was McSally drunk? 1 minute ago

GenetBataille

Do What Is Right RT @MJMusicEars: https://t.co/by6Jcr8Suf When pressed over and over again, Republican Sen. Martha McSally of Arizona would not say on Tuesd… 3 minutes ago

MJMusicEars

MJ musicinyourears https://t.co/by6Jcr8Suf When pressed over and over again, Republican Sen. Martha McSally of Arizona would not say o… https://t.co/svIA0nM2YJ 3 minutes ago


Kelly, McSally spar in only debate of Senate campaign [Video]

Kelly, McSally spar in only debate of Senate campaign

Republican Sen. Martha McSally came out swinging against her Democratic challenger in their only debate, accusing retired astronaut Mark Kelly of hiding his true beliefs.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 01:28Published
Senator McSally, Democratic nominee Mark Kelly hold debate (Part 4) [Video]

Senator McSally, Democratic nominee Mark Kelly hold debate (Part 4)

Senator McSally, Democratic nominee Mark Kelly hold what's expected to be their only debate before the November election.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 20:36Published
Senator McSally, Democratic nominee Mark Kelly hold debate (Part 3) [Video]

Senator McSally, Democratic nominee Mark Kelly hold debate (Part 3)

Senator McSally, Democratic nominee Mark Kelly hold what's expected to be their only debate before the November election.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 18:56Published