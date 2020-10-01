|
|
|
Kelly, McSally 2020 Senate debate
Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 18:17s - Published
Kelly, McSally 2020 Senate debate
Senator Martha McSally and challenger Mark Kelly met Tuesday evening for a Senate debate hosted by PBS.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Arizona Senate candidates Democrat Mark Kelly and Republican Sen. Martha McSally will square off...
FOXNews.com - Published
|
In response to Donald Trump’s failure to follow the rules at Tuesday night's debate with Joe Biden...
Denver Post - Published
|
U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner and his opponent, John Hickenlooper, squared off for the first time Friday...
Denver Post - Published
Also reported by •Upworthy
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|