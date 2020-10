SWEET TASTE OF SOULS Movie Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:25s - Published 2 weeks ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:25s - Published SWEET TASTE OF SOULS Movie SWEET TASTE OF SOULS Movie Trailer HD (2020) - Plot synopsis: When four struggling band members stop at a lonely roadside cafe for a slice of pie they find themselves imprisoned in the deranged cafe owners bizarre art collection and must battle a sinister force with an appetite for souls. Directed by: Terry Ross starring: Honey Lauren, John Salandria, Sarah J. Bartholomew, Mark Valeriano, Amber Gaston Release date: on VOD 1st November 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Jenna Wilen RT @Britflicks: Trailer Drops For Terry Ross’s Delicious Horror Movie SWEET TASTE OF SOULS. Trailer► https://t.co/vPYf4VLGlZ https://t.c… 4 days ago BritFlicks Trailer Drops For Terry Ross’s Delicious Horror Movie SWEET TASTE OF SOULS. Trailer► https://t.co/vPYf4VLGlZ… https://t.co/F7vfy4goEL 5 days ago