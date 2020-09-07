Global  
 

Eddie Van Halen, guitar legend, dead at 65

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Eddie Van Halen, guitar legend, dead at 65
Van Halen died in a Santa Monica hospital surrounded by family on Tuesday.

Guitar rock legend Eddie Van Halen dies of cancer at 65

 NEW YORK — Eddie Van Halen, the guitar virtuoso whose blinding speed, control and innovation propelled his band Van Halen into one of hard rock’s biggest..
Guitar legend Eddie Van Halen dies at age 65

 Guitar virtuoso Eddie Van Halen died after a long battle with cancer at the age of 65. Jamie Yuccas has a look back at his life.
Rock star Eddie Van Halen dies aged 65 [Video]

Rock star Eddie Van Halen dies aged 65

Revered rock guitarist Eddie Van Halen has died at the age of 65 following abattle with cancer, his son has said. Van Halen was part of the classic VanHalen line-up alongside his brother Alex, Michael Anthony on bass and DavidLee Roth singing.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published

Eddie Van Halen, rock guitar legend, dies of cancer at age 65

 Musician Eddie Van Halen has died after a battle with throat cancer. The legendary guitarist and co-founder of band Van Halen was 65.
Eddie Van Halen Dead at 65 from Cancer

 Eddie Van Halen -- the legendary guitarist and co-founder of Van Halen -- has died after a long battle with throat cancer ... TMZ has learned. Sources directly..
Eddie Van Halen dead: Guitar god for a generation was 65

Eddie Van Halen, legendary lead guitarist for the wildly popular hard-rock band Van Halen, has died...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •CTV NewsThe Age


Eddie Van Halen Remembered: Valerie Bertinelli, Jimmy Kimmel, Sammy Hagar Praise And Mourn “The Mozart Of Rock Guitar”

Refresh for updates Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx remembers Eddie Van Halen as “the Mozart of rock...
Upworthy - Published

Tributes pour in for ‘Mozart of rock guitar’ Eddie Van Halen

Tributes have flooded in for the “Mozart of rock guitar” Eddie Van Halen following his death at...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Fremont Street Experience gives tribute to Eddie Van Halen [Video]

Fremont Street Experience gives tribute to Eddie Van Halen

Eddie Van Halen passed away from throat cancer and Viva Vision at the Fremont Street Experience helped remembered the legend Tuesday.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:28Published
Sacramento-Born Artist Created Iconic Van Halen '1984' Album Cover [Video]

Sacramento-Born Artist Created Iconic Van Halen '1984' Album Cover

Rock legend Eddie Van Halen's death has left the music world reflecting on his legacy and his decade-defining album “1984."

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:19Published
Guitar legend Eddie Van Halen dies aged 65 [Video]

Guitar legend Eddie Van Halen dies aged 65

Eddie Van Halen's style inspired a generation of guitarists

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:52Published