Hurricane Delta intensified into a Category 4 hurricane on Tuesday morning (October 6), on approach to Mexico.

People stockpile fuel in preparation for Hurricane Delta arrival in Mexico

Footage from Tuesday afternoon at around 2 pm local time by @kevvarguez shows long queues in Mérida city, Yucatan, as people rushed to collect fuel.

According to the US National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Delta is moving west-northwest through the Caribbean Sea towards the Yucatan Peninsula.

It is expected to make landfall early on Wednesday.