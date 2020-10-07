People stockpile fuel in preparation for Hurricane Delta arrival in Mexico
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:35s - Published
People stockpile fuel in preparation for Hurricane Delta arrival in Mexico
Hurricane Delta intensified into a Category 4 hurricane on Tuesday morning (October 6), on approach to Mexico.
Hurricane Delta intensified into a Category 4 hurricane on Tuesday morning (October 6), on approach to Mexico.
Footage from Tuesday afternoon at around 2 pm local time by @kevvarguez shows long queues in Mérida city, Yucatan, as people rushed to collect fuel.
According to the US National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Delta is moving west-northwest through the Caribbean Sea towards the Yucatan Peninsula.
It is expected to make landfall early on Wednesday.