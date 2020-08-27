Residents in east London buy bottled water as area experiences water supply issues
Residents in east London buy bottled water as area experiences water supply issues
Residents in east London were seen bulk buying bottled water as the area experienced water supply issues.
Residents in east London were seen bulk buying bottled water as the area experienced water supply issues.
Footage filmed by @kenzaGQ on October 6 shows locals in Leytonstone buying numerous bottles of water.
Thames Water tweeted: "We're aware customers in E6, E7, E10, E11, E12, E13, E15, E16, E20 are experiencing no water/low pressure.
"Our specialist engineers are already on their way to investigate the problem, and they will be doing everything they can to get things up and running as quickly as possible."