Sapna Choudhary blessed with a baby, husband Veer Sahu confirms 'good news'

Singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary has become a mother.

Sapna's husband, singer Veer Sahu confirmed the news during a Facebook live.

Veer opened the live session announcing the 'good news' in Haryanvi.

"To all my brothers, young and old, there's good news, I have become a father," Veer said.

Media reports suggest that Sapna and Veer secretly tied the knot in January.

The singer-couple got married after being together for several years.

Sapna Choudhary rose to fame with her 'aakhya ka yo kajal' song.

The Haryanavi singer also participated in the 11th season of Bigg Boss.

Sapna then appeared in special dance numbers in films such as Veerey Ki Wedding, others.

In July last year, the Haryanavi folk singer and dancer had joined the Bharatiya Janata Pary (BJP).


