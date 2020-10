A trekker hiking up a mountain in Santana, Madeira, Portugal spotted a large dust devil whipping around.

Hiker on Portugal's Maderia spots incredible dust devil on mountain

Footage from Alexandre Teixeira shows the weather phenomenon twirling around on a clearing near some vehicles.

This video was filmed on July 16.