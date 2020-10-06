US: 'Baby Shark' song used to torture jail inmates in Oklahoma in US|Oneindia News

In a bizarre incident in the united states, Two former Oklahoma County Jail officers and their superiors were charged with cruelty to prisoners as they subjected few inmates to listen to children’s song 'Baby Shark' on a loop with loud volume.The investigation into the issue found at least four at the Oklahoma County Detention Center inmates were made to stand for extended periods of time with their hands cuffed to the wall while the kid’s song played on a loop.

Most of these incidents took place last November and December.

Music has been used to torture war prisoners and this is not the first time it is being used in the United States.

The CIA is allegedly known to play children’s song on the loop as a form of torture to deprive inmates of sleep.

#BabyShark #OklahomaJail #BabySharkSong