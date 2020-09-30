Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nadal questions French Open scheduling after late match

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Nadal questions French Open scheduling after late match

Nadal questions French Open scheduling after late match

Rafael Nadal questions tournament organisers as his French Open quarter-final win against Jannik Sinner finished at 1:26am.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rafael Nadal Rafael Nadal Spanish tennis player

Rafael Nadal questions French Open scheduling after late match

 PARIS: Having finished his quarter-final match at 1:26am local time in cold, windy conditions, Rafa Nadal questioned organisers' decision to schedule no fewer..
WorldNews

‘The conditions are an advantage for Novak Djokovic,’ says Grand Slam legend

 Boris Becker says the conditions at Roland Garros this year are ‘an advantage’ to Novak Djokovic. Traditionally, the French Open is Rafael Nadal’s kingdom,..
WorldNews

Swiatek shocks Halep at Roland Garros as Nadal takes leap into unknown

 h teenager Iga Swiatek shocked top seed and 2018 champion Simona Halep to reach the Roland Garros quarter-finals where she will face Italian qualifier Martina..
WorldNews

French Open 2020: Rafael Nadal sees off qualifier Sebastian Korda

 Rafael Nadal races into the quarter-finals with a demolition of American qualifier Sebastian Korda at Roland Garros.
BBC News

French Open French Open French Open Tennis Championships

Schwartzman Grinds Down Thiem In Five-hour Battle To Reach Semis

 PARIS: Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman outlasted Dominic Thiem in a brutal claycourt war of attrition to prevail 7-6(1) 5-7 6-7(6) 7-6(5) 6-2 and reach his first..
WorldNews

Match-fixing investigation launched over French Open match

 A women's doubles match at the ongoing 2020 French Open tournament is under investigation by the Paris prosecutor's office due to irregular betting patterns...
WorldNews

Thiem was 'over the limit' physically in five-hour defeat by Schwartzman

 Dominic Thiem says he was "over the limit" physically during a five-hour defeat by Diego Schwartzman in the French Open quarter-finals.
BBC News

Jannik Sinner Jannik Sinner Italian tennis player

Related news from verified sources

Rafael Nadal questions French Open scheduling after late match

Rafael Nadal questions French Open scheduling after late match PARIS: Having finished his quarter-final match at 1:26am local time in cold, windy conditions, Rafa...
WorldNews - Published

Nadal rolls after sonic boom rattles French Open

No. 2 seed Rafael Nadal improved his record at the French Open to 95-2 when he sealed his 6-1, 6-0,...
ESPN - Published


Tweets about this

joysenguptaTOI

@joy.senguptaTOI RT @timesofindia: .@RafaelNadal questions @rolandgarros scheduling after late match READ: https://t.co/bPCzM9r2lL #RafaelNadal #RolandG… 1 hour ago

Pehal_News

Pehal News Rafael Nadal questions French Open scheduling after late match | Tennis News – Times of India https://t.co/K6MdNnBNGH 3 hours ago

timesofindia

The Times Of India .@RafaelNadal questions @rolandgarros scheduling after late match READ: https://t.co/bPCzM9r2lL #RafaelNadal… https://t.co/5AWGT4Qltf 4 hours ago

TOISportsNews

TOI Sports News Rafael Nadal questions French Open scheduling after late match https://t.co/8hyQPvHQAk 5 hours ago

News18Sports

News18 Sports #ICYMI #RafaelNadal finished his quarterfinal match well past midnight in cold, windy conditions and questioned the… https://t.co/vCXAb21WhY 5 hours ago

toisports

TOI Sports .@RafaelNadal questions @rolandgarros scheduling after late match READ: https://t.co/fYsqyGcQYi #RafaelNadal… https://t.co/4DQG1ghl5T 5 hours ago

fmtoday

Free Malaysia Today The Spaniard was last on the main court and started his match in freezing conditions. #FMTNews #RafaelNadal… https://t.co/5zRGpHdiui 6 hours ago

Moana125

Moana Nadal questions French Open scheduling after late match https://t.co/K2kCsAgHB2 via @NewsNowUK 7 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

French prosecutors open French Open match-fixing investigation [Video]

French prosecutors open French Open match-fixing investigation

French prosecutors say they have opened an investigation into alleged match-fixing involving a women's first-round doubles match at the French Open.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:53Published
Serena withdraws from French Open [Video]

Serena withdraws from French Open

Serena Williams' search for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title will extend into another year after an Achilles tendon injury forced her to withdraw from the French Open on Wednesday. Freddie..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:09Published
Serena Williams Withdraws From French Open After Achilles Injury [Video]

Serena Williams Withdraws From French Open After Achilles Injury

CNN reports that Serena Williams has pulled out of the French Open. Williams is suffering from an Achilles injury. The withdrawal comes ahead of her scheduled second round match against Tsvetana..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:28Published