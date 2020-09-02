Rod Stewart insists Elton John snubbed him when he tried to end their feud
Rod Stewart insists Elton John snubbed him when he tried to end their feud
Elton John snubbed Rod Stewart when he reached out in a bid to end their feud, the Maggie May star has claimed.
Rod Stewart slammed Elton John for not wanting to make up after their huge fall out.
