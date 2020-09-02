Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rod Stewart insists Elton John snubbed him when he tried to end their feud

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Rod Stewart insists Elton John snubbed him when he tried to end their feud

Rod Stewart insists Elton John snubbed him when he tried to end their feud

Elton John snubbed Rod Stewart when he reached out in a bid to end their feud, the Maggie May star has claimed.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Elton John Elton John English rock singer-songwriter, composer and pianist

Elton John pushes back U.S. farewell tour [Video]

Elton John pushes back U.S. farewell tour

Elton John has postponed the U.S. leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour until 2022.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published
Elton John and ex-wife halt bitter court battle [Video]

Elton John and ex-wife halt bitter court battle

It was reported in July that Blauel was suing the Tiny Dancer singer after he wrote about their four-year marriage in his memoir.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published
Billie Eilish's ukelele goes up for sale [Video]

Billie Eilish's ukelele goes up for sale

Items belonging to some of the music world's biggest stars, including Billie Eilish, Elton John, Robert Plant and U2, are to go under the auctioneer's hammer in Beverly Hills next week to raise money for musicians struggling to made ends meet in the coronavirus pandemic. Gloria Tso has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:34Published

Rod Stewart Rod Stewart British singer and songwriter

Related news from verified sources

Rod Stewart hits out at Elton John for 'snubbing attempts to end their feud'

Rod Stewart hits out at Elton John for 'snubbing attempts to end their feud' Rod Stewart slammed Elton John for not wanting to make up after their huge fall out.
Daily Record - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


It’s A Shame! Rod Stewart’s Failing Effort To Bury The Hatchet With Elton John

Rod Stewart has been trying hard to make amends with Elton John after the two had a “big fall...
OK! Magazine - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Sir Rod Stewart says Sir Elton John snubbed his effort to heal rift [Video]

Sir Rod Stewart says Sir Elton John snubbed his effort to heal rift

According to Sir Rod Stewart, Sir Elton John snubbed his efforts to heal their rift.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:14Published
Rod Stewart Claims Elton John Snubbed Attempt To End Feud [Video]

Rod Stewart Claims Elton John Snubbed Attempt To End Feud

While appearing on Chris Evans' podcast “How to Wow”, Rod Stewart gives an update on his feud with longtime pal Elton John, claiming that he extended an olive branch to the singer only to be..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:25Published
Sir Elton John: John Lennon would have won the Nobel Peace Prize [Video]

Sir Elton John: John Lennon would have won the Nobel Peace Prize

Sir Elton John: John Lennon would have won the Nobel Peace Prize

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:51Published