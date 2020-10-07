Plexiglas to be installed between VP candidates at debate due to coronavirus fears Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:26s - Published 5 minutes ago Plexiglas to be installed between VP candidates at debate due to coronavirus fears Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris will be tested for the coronavirus before the debate. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend TONIGHT, VICE PRESIDENTIALCANDIDATES ENTER THE DEBATERING - FROM 12 FEET APART.ORGANIZERS SET UP EXTRAPRECAUTIONS AFTER PRESIDENTDONALD TRUMP TESTED POSITIVEFOR COVID-19. MIKE PENCE ANDKAMALA HARRIS WILL STAND 12FEET AWAY AS THEY GO TOE TOTOE. THERE WILL ALSO BE APLEXIGLASS BARRIER SET UP ONTHE STAGE. REMEMBER, YOU CANWATCH THE DEBATE ON WPTVNEWSCHANNEL 5 OR ON OUR FREESTREAMING NEWS CHANNEL.BEGINS AT 9





