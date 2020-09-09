Mirzapur 2: Shweta Tripathi, Divyendu And Rasika Dugal Get Candid About Their Characters In Season 2



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Shweta Tripathi Indian actor Ali Fazal on Mirzapur 2: Guddu bhaiya will use his brain now, team up with Golu



Amazon Prime’s Mirzapur 2 is full of big surprises and big twists, reveals the show’s Guddu Bhaiya, actor Ali Fazal. The second season will find us in the Badlands of Uttar Pradesh again as multiple opponents fight for the seat of ‘king of Mirzapur’. Ali Fazal’s Guddu bhaiya not only wants to rule Mirzapur but also exact revenge. The first season ended on a cliffhanger with his brother and wife dead and he badly injured. “He feels responsible for all the deaths,” the actor says, “And after being all brawn in the first season, he has started using his brain finally.” Mirzapur 2 stars Pankaj Tripathi as a local don named Kaleen Bhaiya. His criminal empire is affected as Guddu and Bablu Pandit enter the picture. Kaleen Bhaiya’s son, and heir-apparent sees the two brothers as a threat to his authority. Pankaj Tripathi as Akandha Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma as Munna Tripathi, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Shweta Tripathi as Gajgamini Gupta aka Golu Gupta, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi. Mirzapur 2 releases on October 23. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 15:49 Published on January 1, 1970 Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi on how they want to be remembered when they're gone



Stars of Netflix's science-fiction drama Cargo, Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi, talk to Hindustan Times about following director Arati Kadav's vision, and how they want to be remembered when they're gone. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 12:49 Published on January 1, 1970

Rasika Dugal Indian actress

Mirzapur (TV series) Indian Web Series 'Mirzapur' season 2 trailer: 'Revenge knows no fear' in this Amazon Prime Video show



'Mirzapur' fans finally heaved a sigh of relief on October 06 when the makers dropped the trailer for the 2nd season of the Amazon Prime Video show. The two-minute 49-second sneak peak gave the audiences a glimpse of what the show's main characters plan to outnumber each other and survive in the Uttar Pradesh city. The trailer opens with the narration of Mirzapur's gang lord Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Triphati) who hints at his son Munna (Divyendu Sharma) succeeding him but with the traditional ways. However, relentless Munna, standing next to the throne of his father, declares that the ruler can change the rules anytime, indicating his desperation to make his presence felt in the gun-toting city. The trailer also shows the main lead Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) who is out for revenge for the killing of his brother and wife by Munna, with Golu Gupta (Shweta Tripathi) joining forces with him. Making the story more complicated, son of Rati Shankar Shukla (Shubrajyoti Bharat) is also seeking the blood of Guddu who had spontaneously shot dead his father. The trailer is also packed with new characters including Vijay Varma among others. Amazon Prime Video will air season 2 of 'Mirzapur' from Oct 23 Credit: ANI Duration: 01:31 Published on January 1, 1970 MIRZAPUR S2 - Trailer Breakdown | Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu



Subscribe to our Channel for latest Bollywood Gossips, News and Celebrity bytes https://goo.gl/iq93aA https://goo.gl/q4B3Rm Watch more Reviews, Rating, Bollywood, Hollywood, Indian Regional News & Exclusive Celebrity Interviews at http://www.desimartini.com/ Like Desimartini on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DesimartiniM... Follow Desimartini on Twitter: https://twitter.com/DMmovies Follow Desimartini on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/desimartini... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:05 Published on January 1, 1970