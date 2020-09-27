Global  
 

Police presence as large crowds of students gather in Nottingham street after 10pm curfew

Police presence as large crowds of students gather in Nottingham street after 10pm curfew

Police presence as large crowds of students gather in Nottingham street after 10pm curfew

Police officers were present as large groups of Nottingham students gather in the streets after the 10 pm curfew.


