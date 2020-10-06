Lawsuits Filed To Extend Florida Voter Registration Deadline
Frances Wang reports The Dream Defenders and Organize Florida are suing the state to give potential voters at least two more days to register.
The Liberal Lawyer By my count, more than 9 months have passed since 2020 began; in florida, registration to vote can be done online,… https://t.co/zv4alF9orq 6 hours ago
Voter registration extended but will be fought on appealGroup argues COVID interfered with signing up voters
Voter Registration Extension Comes To An End Day After Website CrashedCBS4's Ty Russell reports on the last-minute push to get registered.
State's Voter Registration Deadline Extended After Website CrashedCBS4's Joan Murray reports on the crash may have stopped thousands of people from registering to vote.