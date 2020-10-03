Michelle Obama Calls Donald Trump’s Actions ‘Morally Wrong’ and ‘Racist’

In a campaign video released on October 6th, Obama spoke openly against Trump.

Racist, Degrading Emails Leads To Asian American Woman's Exoneration Asian American woman Francis Choy spent 17 years in prison for killing her parents in a Massachusetts house fire in 2003. Now, Choy is going free. According to Newser, it's partly because of racist emails about her sent by prosecutors of her case. The judge said the pair exchanged 'racially and sexually offensive emails' that degraded and mocked Choy and her 16-year-old nephew.

President Trump Orders to Stop Stimulus Bill Negotiations Until After Election In a series of tweets, Trump revealed that he had told his representatives to “stop negotiating with Democrats” over the economic aid package.

Michelle Obama: Trump 'lied to us' about COVID-19 In a 24-minute video released by the Biden campaign on Tuesday (October 6), former First Lady Michelle Obama criticizes President Donald Trump on his handling of the coronavirus, saying "we simply cannot trust this president to tell us the truth about anything."

Michelle Obama calls Donald Trump 'racist' in new video Michelle Obama has condemned Donald Trump in a scathing new video that accuseshim of “wilful mismanagement” of the coronavirus crisis and of racism. In thefilm, released on Tuesday by Joe Biden’s campaign, the former first lady callson black and young voters not to “waste” their ballots in the Novemberpresidential election.

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama has gone public again with her criticism of President Donald Trump, telling Americans to vote for Joe Biden "like your lives..

Lawyer, writer and former First Lady of the United States

Michelle Obama Lawyer, writer and former First Lady of the United States

Former First Lady Michelle Obama pulled no punches in a new “closing argument” speech in which...

Former First Lady Michelle Obama delivered a "closing argument" in support of Joe Biden. In a 24...