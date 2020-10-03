Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michelle Obama Calls Donald Trump’s Actions ‘Morally Wrong’ and ‘Racist’

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Michelle Obama Calls Donald Trump’s Actions ‘Morally Wrong’ and ‘Racist’
In a campaign video released on October 6th, Obama spoke openly against Trump.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Michelle Obama Michelle Obama Lawyer, writer and former First Lady of the United States

'Racism, fear, division': Michelle Obama slams Donald Trump in pre-election plea

 Former US First Lady Michelle Obama has gone public again with her criticism of President Donald Trump, telling Americans to vote for Joe Biden "like your lives..
New Zealand Herald
Michelle Obama calls Donald Trump 'racist' in new video [Video]

Michelle Obama calls Donald Trump 'racist' in new video

Michelle Obama has condemned Donald Trump in a scathing new video that accuseshim of “wilful mismanagement” of the coronavirus crisis and of racism. In thefilm, released on Tuesday by Joe Biden’s campaign, the former first lady callson black and young voters not to “waste” their ballots in the Novemberpresidential election.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:49Published
Michelle Obama: Trump 'lied to us' about COVID-19 [Video]

Michelle Obama: Trump 'lied to us' about COVID-19

In a 24-minute video released by the Biden campaign on Tuesday (October 6), former First Lady Michelle Obama criticizes President Donald Trump on his handling of the coronavirus, saying "we simply cannot trust this president to tell us the truth about anything."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:30Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

President Trump Orders to Stop Stimulus Bill Negotiations Until After Election [Video]

President Trump Orders to Stop Stimulus Bill Negotiations Until After Election

In a series of tweets, Trump revealed that he had told his representatives to “stop negotiating with Democrats” over the economic aid package.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published
More White House aides test positive as Trump falsely compares Covid and flu deaths [Video]

More White House aides test positive as Trump falsely compares Covid and flu deaths

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:07Published

Racism Racism race or ethnic-based discrimination

Racist, Degrading Emails Leads To Asian American Woman's Exoneration [Video]

Racist, Degrading Emails Leads To Asian American Woman's Exoneration

Asian American woman Francis Choy spent 17 years in prison for killing her parents in a Massachusetts house fire in 2003. Now, Choy is going free. According to Newser, it's partly because of racist emails about her sent by prosecutors of her case. The judge said the pair exchanged 'racially and sexually offensive emails' that degraded and mocked Choy and her 16-year-old nephew.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Michelle Obama slams Trump's actions in 'closing argument'

Former First Lady Michelle Obama delivered a "closing argument" in support of Joe Biden. In a 24...
SBS - Published Also reported by •News24Belfast TelegraphUpworthyFOXNews.comNew Zealand Herald


Michelle Obama Comes Out and Says, Yes, Trump's Campaign Is Racist

Michelle Obama has delivered a blistering appraisal of President Donald Trump’s re-election...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •SBSFOXNews.com


WATCH Michelle Obama’s Brutal Closing Argument Slamming ‘Racist’ ‘Failure’ Trump: Vote Biden ‘Like Your Lives Depend On It’

Former First Lady Michelle Obama pulled no punches in a new “closing argument” speech in which...
Mediaite - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Employee: We Are Q. Citigroup: You Are Fired. [Video]

Employee: We Are Q. Citigroup: You Are Fired.

QAnon is a far-right conspiracy theory that claims President Donald Trump is fighting a global elite cabal of satanic pedophile sex traffickers. Now, Business Insider reports Citigroup has fired a New..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:41Published
Baltimore Doctor Expresses Concern Over President Trump's COVID-19 Messaging [Video]

Baltimore Doctor Expresses Concern Over President Trump's COVID-19 Messaging

Health professionals across the country have expressed concern that President Donald Trump's inaccurate comparison of the flu and COVID-19 would give Americans a false sense of the security that the..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:13Published
Trump Pulls Plug On Stimulus Talks, Pelosi Fumes [Video]

Trump Pulls Plug On Stimulus Talks, Pelosi Fumes

President Donald Trump on Tuesday tweeted his decision to end all stimulus talks until after the general election in November. Talks had been going on between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:44Published