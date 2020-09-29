The Conflict Between Armenia and Azerbaijan Explained
At the heart of the conflict that has led to dozens of deaths in the past week is the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Armenia says 21 more killed in fighting with Azerbaijan
'We believe in our President': Azerbaijan's national pride and fervour for the conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Turkish foreign minister visits Azerbaijan
Hopes of a ceasefire fading in Nagorno-Karabakh amid flare-up of violenceThe latest flare-up of violence is one of the worst observed in recent years, with dozens on both sides killed in the fighting.
Nagorno-Karabakh: Key cities targeted in Armenian, Azeri shellingEach side has accused the other of targeting civilian areas, as the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh escalates.
Azerbaijan and Armenia conflictAzerbaijan and Armenia conflict
How the ongoing battle between Azerbaijan and Armenia is affecting one refugee in Twin FallsThe battle between the two countries has continued for decades, but for one Armenian refugee in Twin Falls, the ongoing conflict is more than just politics for her and her family.