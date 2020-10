Mötley Crüe and Metallica have led the tributes to Eddie Van Halen. Bang Media - Duration: 01:08s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:08s - Published Mötley Crüe and Metallica have led the tributes to Eddie Van Halen. The Van Halen guitarist passed away on Tuesday following a “long and arduous battle” with tongue cancer, his son Wolfgang Van Halen has confirmed, and now the world of music has paid tribute to the late musician. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend