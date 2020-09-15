Global  
 

Chemistry Nobel 2020: The women who discovered CRISPR/Cas9 | Oneindia News

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2020 to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A.

Doudna for the development of a method for genome editing.

These 2 women scientists discovered one of gene technology’s sharpest tools: the CRISPR/Cas9 genetic scissors!

