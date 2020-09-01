Global  
 

Rangers select Lafreniere with first overall draft pick

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports
Rangers select Lafreniere with first overall draft pick

Rangers select Lafreniere with first overall draft pick

RESENDING WITH SHOT LIST AND FULL SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: SOUNDBITES WITH NHL TOP DRAFT PICKS ALEXIS LAFRENIERE AND TIM STUTZL / B-ROLL OF LAFRENIERE PLAYING COLLEGE HOCKEY SHOWS: RIMOUSKI, CANADA (FILE)


NHL mock draft 2020 by Newsday's Colin Stephenson and Andrew Gross

The Rangers have the first overall pick, and while GM Jeff Gorton wouldn't say it, they will almost...
Newsday - Published

New York Rangers select left wing Alexis Lafreniere, 18, consensus No. 1 prospect, to open NHL draft

Alexis Lafreniere, 18, the Canadian Hockey League Player of the Year, was selected No. 1 overall...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.comCBC.ca



