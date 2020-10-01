Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SpaceX Wins Pentagon Award for Missile-Tracking Satellites

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s - Published
SpaceX Wins Pentagon Award for Missile-Tracking Satellites

SpaceX Wins Pentagon Award for Missile-Tracking Satellites

According to the US Space Development Agency (SDA), Elon Musk's SpaceX secured its first government contract to build satellites.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

SpaceX SpaceX American private aerospace company

SpaceX launches 13th batch of Starlink internet satellites

 Shrugging off a Falcon 9 launch abort last week and a scrub Monday, SpaceX fired 60 more Starlink internet satellites into orbit Tuesday, the 13th batch in a..
CBS News

SpaceX launches with satellites onboard

 SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center Tuesday morning carrying satellites into orbit. (Oct. 6)
 
USATODAY.com

Elon Musk Elon Musk South African-born American entrepreneur

Elon Musk’s SpaceX wins Pentagon award for missile tracking satellites

 Elon Musk’s SpaceX won a $149 million contract to build missile-tracking satellites for the Pentagon, the U.S. Space Development Agency (SDA) said on Monday,..
WorldNews

This 12-year-old Georgia boy is a sophomore in college majoring in aerospace engineering

 Caleb Anderson, 12, is a college sophomore majoring in aerospace engineering who hopes to work for Elon Musk one day.
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Elon Musk’s SpaceX wins Pentagon award for missile tracking satellites

Elon Musk’s SpaceX wins Pentagon award for missile tracking satellites Elon Musk’s SpaceX won a $149 million contract to build missile-tracking satellites for the...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Proactive Investors



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

SpaceX Finally Gets Internet Satellites Into Orbit Following Multiple Delayed Launches [Video]

SpaceX Finally Gets Internet Satellites Into Orbit Following Multiple Delayed Launches

After a string of last-minute delays and scrubbed missions, Hawthorne-based SpaceX successfully launched 60 internet satellites into orbit from Florida's Cape Canaveral on Tuesday. Katie Johnston..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:26Published
SpaceX has successful launch this morning [Video]

SpaceX has successful launch this morning

A successful launch this morning for SpaceX! It comes after a series of scrubbed launches due to weather and hardware issues.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:24Published
SpaceX launches batch of Starlink satellites after 2 week delay [Video]

SpaceX launches batch of Starlink satellites after 2 week delay

Elon Musk's SpaceX launched its new batch of Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral in Florida on October 6, two weeks later than planned.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published