Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Poll: Trump Down By 16

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:40s - Published
New Poll: Trump Down By 16

New Poll: Trump Down By 16

There is less than a month to go before Election Day.

CNN reports that President Donald Trump has hit a new low in the polls.

The President trails former Vice President Joe Biden by 16 points.

That's the biggest gap of any CNN poll conducted in this entire election.

That's not the worst news in the latest CNN/SSRS poll.

90% of likely voters in the CNN poll say that their minds are made up when it comes to which candidate they will be voting for this fall.

Election Day is November 3rd, 2020.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump 14 points behind Biden a month before election, new poll shows

Trump’s advisers scramble to find a strategy for final weeks, saying ‘it’s important that our...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •Daily Caller


New Texas Poll: Trump Up In Close Race

New Texas Poll: Trump Up In Close Race President Donald Trump has an apparent lead over former Vice President Joe Biden in a close contest...
Eurasia Review - Published

PPP Poll: Biden up 14 in New Mexico

A new poll of New Mexico voters shows Democrat Joe Biden with a 14-point lead over President Donald...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •WorldNews



Tweets about this

kat223

elizabeth RT @TimAlberta: I can’t overstate the significance of this. Two red-state Rs, on consecutive days, telling me they’re seeing poll numbers t… 5 seconds ago

chrischuba

chris chuba @IngrahamAngle BUT BUT ... U told us Trump smashed Biden in the debate but every poll since then, shows Biden's lea… https://t.co/xrvXOgUUjw 3 minutes ago

Jedidia43373062

Jedidiah @DailyCaller @NBATV NBA ratings might be down. But, not low as Trump's poll ratings. Maybe NBA gonna need Putin li… https://t.co/PLzINY6QqI 4 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Most Americans Disapprove of Trump's Response to Contracting COVID-19, Poll Says [Video]

Most Americans Disapprove of Trump's Response to Contracting COVID-19, Poll Says

Trump was diagnosed with coronavirus and admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday, He was discharged Monday night.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
Employee: We Are Q. Citigroup: You Are Fired. [Video]

Employee: We Are Q. Citigroup: You Are Fired.

QAnon is a far-right conspiracy theory that claims President Donald Trump is fighting a global elite cabal of satanic pedophile sex traffickers. Now, Business Insider reports Citigroup has fired a New..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:41Published
Keller @ Large: Poll Shows Voters Trust Biden Over Trump To Handle Crime [Video]

Keller @ Large: Poll Shows Voters Trust Biden Over Trump To Handle Crime

WBZ-TV's Jon Keller looks into a CNN poll shows Joe Biden leading President Trump.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:34Published