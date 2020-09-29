New Poll: Trump Down By 16

There is less than a month to go before Election Day.

CNN reports that President Donald Trump has hit a new low in the polls.

The President trails former Vice President Joe Biden by 16 points.

That's the biggest gap of any CNN poll conducted in this entire election.

That's not the worst news in the latest CNN/SSRS poll.

90% of likely voters in the CNN poll say that their minds are made up when it comes to which candidate they will be voting for this fall.

Election Day is November 3rd, 2020.