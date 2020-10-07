'Buy a coat' and we'll donate one' campaign

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 5 minutes ago

The campaign goes from now until Sunday.

Presidential counselor hope hicks, press new on daybreak.

Winter coats... you might not be using them this week but you'll definitely need them soon.

And for those in desperate need of a coat this winter to stay warm... there's a program that can make it possible.

Kimt news 3'smadelyne watkins joins us live this morning to explain an annual campaign through the department store, "macy's."

Madelyne./// brooke and tyler.

This week is definitely not the time to wear a winter coat... but it is the week to buy a brande new one from macy's online because if you do... one will then be donated to someone in need.

In a partnership between "macy's" and the non?

"*profit "clothes4souls ," they're gearing up for the 8th annual "buy and coat and we'll donate one" campaign.

"clothes4souls " is an organization that turns unwanted shoes and clothing into opportunity and empowers people to break the cycle of poverty.

So how this campaign works is if you purchase an eligible coat from "macy's" online... then one will be donated to the organization and go to someone who will benefit from it.

The purchased coat does have to be eligible and you'll know if it is because there will be an icon next to it online stating that it is.

The store manager at the "mall of america," allen murphy, tells me their goal is to provide warmth, hope and diginity ?

"*?

"* whic especially crucial this "in this time where we need to support each other, i think it's a great thing that we can go purchase a coat, donate that to somebody who's in need.

We're really going to need this more than ever this year.

It's wonderful to be a part of such a great organization and to be able to help out clothes4souls as well to make a difference in our loas i mentioned... this will be the 8th year of this campaign and in those 8 years... they've been able to donate over 270 thousand coats to those in need.

And i'm told they don't plan on stopping anytime soon.

Live in rochester.

Madelyne watkins kimt thank you madelyne.

The campaign only runs for a limited time.

It