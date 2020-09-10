Israeli Automotive Company Has Developed a Modular Electric Car

All these chassis need is a sleek body.



Related videos from verified sources Electrified RM20e Racing Midship Sports Car Prototype Conveys the Next Generation of Hyundai N Performance



Hyundai Motor Company today introduced the next-generation electrified RM20e Racing Midship Sports Car to the world at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition 2020. The RM nomenclature refers.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 00:44 Published 1 week ago The Factory 56 - Sustainability



Flexible, digital, efficient and sustainable: Factory 56 embodies the future of production at Mercedes-Benz and sets new standards for the automotive industry. With an investment of approximately 730.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 03:33 Published on September 11, 2020 The Factory 56 - Digitalization



Flexible, digital, efficient and sustainable: Factory 56 embodies the future of production at Mercedes-Benz and sets new standards for the automotive industry. With an investment of approximately 730.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 03:13 Published on September 10, 2020