Facebook bans QAnon conspiracy theory accounts across all platforms

Boris Johnson refused to answer Sir Keir Starmer when he asked the prime minister if there is a scientific basis for the 10pm curfew on pubs and restaurants. Shortly after PMQs it was announced that pub giant Greene King has said it plans to cut around 800 jobs and shut dozens of pubs after trade slumped following the hospitality curfew. Report by Jonesia.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has challenged Boris Johnson at PMQs on the effectiveness of local lockdowns, saying: "Twenty local areas in England have been under restrictions for two months. Prime Minister, in 19 of those 20 areas the infection rates have gone up". Report by Jonesia.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has challenged Boris Johnson on the nearly 16,000 coronavirus cases which went unreported in England in late September. Report by Jonesia.
Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle entered Parliament on Wednesday morning with all members of the procession wearing face coverings. Report by Jonesia.
Facebook on Tuesday classified the QAnon conspiracy theory movement as dangerous and began removing Facebook groups and pages as well as Instagram accounts that hold themselves out as representatives. Gloria Tso reports.
QAnon supporters are far-right extremists who believe President Donald Trump is battling a covert, widespread cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles.
The conspiracy theory later blew up on Facebook and..