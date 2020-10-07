Global  
 

Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer clash over local lockdowns and 10pm curfew during PMQs

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Sir Keir Starmer asked the Prime Minister to publish the evidence that showsthere is a scientific basis for the 10pm curfew for pubs, bars andrestaurants, and to “review the rule” if he cannot do so.

The Labour leadersaid the country is at a “crucial moment” in trying to gain control ofCovid-19, adding at Prime Minister’s Questions: “For eight days nearly 16,000positive tests were missed by the Government – that means about 48,000contacts were not traced.

“As of yesterday, thousands had still not beenreached.

Does the Prime Minister accept this very basic mistake has put livesat risk?” The Prime Minister said the computer problem has been “fixed”,adding: “All the 16,000 that he refers to have, in fact, got their positivetest results and should be self-isolating.

“As soon as we became aware of themissing data we brought in 800 people to chase up those index cases and wecontinue to chase their contacts.”


