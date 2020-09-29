Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Speaking with Steve Cortes ahead of the vice presidential debate

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 05:01s - Published
Speaking with Steve Cortes ahead of the vice presidential debate
Speaking with Steve Cortes ahead of the vice presidential debate

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

This Day in History: Oct. 5

Democrat Lloyd Bentsen lambasts Republican Dan Quayle during their vice presidential debate with a...
FOXNews.com - Published

Trump Campaign Senior Adviser On The Presidential Debate

NPR's Tonya Mosley talks with Steve Cortes, a senior adviser for the Trump 2020 campaign, about how...
NPR - Published


Tweets about this