Dog ecstatic when reunited with guinea pig best friend

After a domestic issue causing family members to leave their home for several months living in separate places, all are finally back under the same roof.

The last member to come home was Elle, the skinny guinea pig.

Watch the endearing moment when Mia the Maltese and Elle actually kiss each other out of joy.

Elle will soon have her very own free range pen where she and Mia can actually play.

We can't wait to see how this unusual friendship blossoms!