Daily Punch: Arjun Kapoor Recovers From COVID-19; Rhea Chakraborty Gets Bail

Watch: Doctors, nurses at Delhi Covid hospital protest over long-due salaries



Resident doctors at Delhi's Hindu Rao Hospital protested over pending salaries. Protesters said that their salaries have been due since the last four months. The group of doctors at the civic-run hospital were joined by the nurses. "We have not received our salary for the last four months. They are still saying that it will take two more months to clear our dues. They are renovating hospital’s administration block but have no money for us. We are frontline workers yet no facilities are given to doctors," one of the protesters said. Protesters held placards and raised slogans demanding their due salaries. The protest was staged at the main gate of the facility. "We are frustrated now, have not got salaries for four months. No one is listening to us and that is why we are protesting," another protester said. Hindu Rao Hospital is the largest municipal hospital in Delhi with 900 beds. The state-run hospital is currently a dedicated Covid-19 facility. Many of its healthcare workers had contracted the infection earlier.

