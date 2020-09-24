Daily Punch: Arjun Kapoor Recovers From COVID-19; Rhea Chakraborty Gets Bail

Global  
 

After spending a month in jail, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was finally granted bail by the Bombay High Court today.

However, her brother Showik Chakraborty’s plea was rejected.

On the other hand, actor Arjun Kapoor announced that he has recovered from COVID-19 and his latest reports are negative.


Bombay Bombay High Court granted bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty in drug case related to death of Sushant Singh Rajput on personal bond of Rs 1 lakh on October 07. Court has forbid her from travelling abroad without permission and also directed her to mark her presence for 10 days in police station after release, deposit her passport and to inform investigating officer if she has to leave Greater Mumbai. Rhea was sent to Mumbai's Byculla Jail on Sep 09, a day after she was arrested in the case. Sushant Singh's house manager Samuel Miranda and housekeeper Dipesh Sawant have also been granted bail by Bombay High Court. However, High Court rejected bail plea of Showik Chakraborty and Abdul Basit Parihar. Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested all of them in connection with a drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death. He was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Rhea Chakraborty: Bollywood actor granted bail after nearly a month

 She was arrested in a drugs case related to the death of her actor-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput.
Breaking: Bombay HC grants bail to Rhea Chakraborty, rejects brother Showik's plea

 However, the court rejected the bail plea of her brother Showik.
Half of India's Covid deaths from 25 districts in 8 states. Will Rhea, Showik get bail? Bombay HC decision today. And new norms for cinemas as govt allows opening.

Resident doctors at Delhi's Hindu Rao Hospital protested over pending salaries. Protesters said that their salaries have been due since the last four months. The group of doctors at the civic-run hospital were joined by the nurses. "We have not received our salary for the last four months. They are still saying that it will take two more months to clear our dues. They are renovating hospital’s administration block but have no money for us. We are frontline workers yet no facilities are given to doctors," one of the protesters said. Protesters held placards and raised slogans demanding their due salaries. The protest was staged at the main gate of the facility. "We are frustrated now, have not got salaries for four months. No one is listening to us and that is why we are protesting," another protester said. Hindu Rao Hospital is the largest municipal hospital in Delhi with 900 beds. The state-run hospital is currently a dedicated Covid-19 facility. Many of its healthcare workers had contracted the infection earlier.

Why the Russians may know more about Trump's health and COVID diagnosis than the American public

 Russia and other US foes have almost certainly deployed every tool in their spy kits to determine how sick the president is, according to experts.
AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar slammed BJP after Hathras police registered a case against him. This comes after the Delhi AAP MLA had gone to meet Hathras victim's family on October 4. Police said that Kumar, who had tested positive on September 29, has been booked under Epidemic Act. In a self-made video, Kumar claimed that he visited Hathras after he had tested negative. Earlier, the AAP MLA from Kondli constituency announced that he had tested positive. Taking to Twitter, Kumar had said that he would stay at home in isolation. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered SIT probe into Hathras incident. The time given to SIT to submit their report to CM has been extended by 10 days. The 19-year-old Hathras woman died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29. Police informed that all four accused in the case have been arrested.

Sushant Singh Rajput case: No red flag in accounts audit, Rhea's financial gain theory unproven; Sushant's family lawyer objects to 'faulty' forensic report; Rhea Chakraborty gets bail in drugs case;

Sushant Singh Rajput death case flared up once again as BJP's Mumbai secretary claims that there are eyewitnesses who have seen Rhea with the actor on the night of June 13. He said he is ready to

Actors Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan flew back to Mumbai from Goa today, a day after they were summoned in a drug probe related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation. The Bombay High

