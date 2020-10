Dog Discovers Doorbell Cam Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:40s - Published 6 days ago Dog Discovers Doorbell Cam Occurred on September 22, 2020 / Salisbury, North Carolina, USAInfo from Licensor: "This is our pit Bull mix, Yoshi. He discovers the Ring doorbell, tries to bite it, and accidentally scares himself when he rings the doorbell" 0

