Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Mexico, toppling trees

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Mexico, could impact Louisiana in coming days

Hurricane Delta made landfall in Mexico today as an extremely dangerous Category 2 storm, coming...
CBC.ca - Published


Category four hurricane Delta roars towards Mexico's Cancun area

Category four hurricane Delta roars towards Mexico's Cancun area Hurricane Delta, a slightly weakened but still dangerous category four storm, barrelled towards...
New Zealand Herald - Published


Hurricane Delta: Mexico braces for 'extremely dangerous' storm

The Category 4 storm dramatically increased in intensity over the past 24 hours and is expected to...
Deutsche Welle - Published


