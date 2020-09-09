Watch: Rhea Chakraborty released from Byculla Jail after HC grants bail

After spending a month in jail, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was finally granted bail by the Bombay High Court today. However, her brother Showik Chakraborty’s plea was rejected. On the other hand, actor Arjun Kapoor announced that he has recovered from COVID-19 and his latest reports are negative.
Bombay Bombay High Court granted bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty in drug case related to death of Sushant Singh Rajput on personal bond of Rs 1 lakh on October 07. Court has forbid her from travelling abroad without permission and also directed her to mark her presence for 10 days in police station after release, deposit her passport and to inform investigating officer if she has to leave Greater Mumbai. Rhea was sent to Mumbai's Byculla Jail on Sep 09, a day after she was arrested in the case. Sushant Singh's house manager Samuel Miranda and housekeeper Dipesh Sawant have also been granted bail by Bombay High Court. However, High Court rejected bail plea of Showik Chakraborty and Abdul Basit Parihar. Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested all of them in connection with a drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death. He was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.
Rhea Chakraborty, arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in drug-related case linked to her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's death, moved a bail plea before a sessions court in Mumbai. This is Rhea's second attempt to seek release after a magistrate court on Tuesday refused to grant her bail. After her arrest on Tuesday, Rhea was taken for a medical check-up and Covid-19 test, following which she spent the night at NCB's office in south Mumbai and was shifted to Byculla jail on Wednesday morning. NCB has claimed in the remand application that Rhea used to procure drugs for Sushant's consumption. The agency has also claimed that Rhea used to manage finances for drug procurement along with the late actor. Officials at NCB had said that they will not be seeking Rhea Chakraborty's custody but will oppose if she seeks bail. Rhea's arrest comes days after NCB arrested her brother Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and his house help Dipesh Sawant. Rhea, the late actor's girlfriend and her family is also being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement directorate in connection with the Sushant Rajput death case.
Actress Kangana Ranaut fulfilled her promise to the Maharashtra government and returned to Mumbai today amidst tight Y category security. But while she traveled the BMC officials made a big move and demolished her Bandra office on Wednesday morning. On the other hand, after actress Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest and bail rejection yesterday she was moved to the Byculla jail today where will remain in custody till 22 September. For more updates watch Daily Punch.
