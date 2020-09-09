Global  
 

Watch: Rhea Chakraborty released from Byculla Jail after HC grants bail

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Watch: Rhea Chakraborty released from Byculla Jail after HC grants bail

Watch: Rhea Chakraborty released from Byculla Jail after HC grants bail

Actress Rhea Chakraborty was released from Byculla Jail after Bombay High Court granted her bail on October 07.

Rhea got bail in the drug-related case almost after a month.

The court asked the 28-year-old actor to submit a bond amount of Rs 1 lakh along with her passport.


