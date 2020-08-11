Cabinet approves revised cost of Rs 8,575 crore for East-West Metro Corridor project

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on October 07 briefed today's cabinet decisions to media in Delhi.

He said cabinet today gave the approval to complete the East-West Metro Corridor project at the cost of Rs 8,575 crores in Kolkata.

He said, "Cabinet today gave the approval to complete the East-West Metro Corridor Project at the cost of Rs 8,575 crores.

This will give a boost to mass transit system.

The total route length of the East-West Metro Corridor project is 16.6 km consisting of 12 stations.

The project will ease traffic congestion, enhance urban connectivity and provide a cleaner mobility solution to lakhs of daily commuters."