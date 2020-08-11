Cabinet approves revised cost of Rs 8,575 crore for East-West Metro Corridor project

The Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi passed away at Delhi's AIIMS on September 23. As per AIIMS top official, he tested positive for COVID-19. Speaking to media, BJP National President, JP Nadda said, "It is really a matter of pain for all of us. His soul will rest in peace. It is unfortunate that one of our senior leaders Angadi Ji passed away today." "Throughout his life, he worked for the welfare of people. I pray to the almighty to give strength to his family so that they can overcome this grief," he added. Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal added, "Words fail me at this time, he was an absolutely wonderful human being. It is a deep personal loss for me. He was elder to me and he always guided and supported me. Under his leadership, Indian Railways was taking many new dimensions."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that misinformation is being spread that farmers won't get correct prices. He hailed the passage of agriculture bills in Lok Sabha and slammed opposition for not supporting the reforms. PM Modi's statements came in the backdrop of protests across nation against passage of bills. PM Modi was speaking at a railway bridge inauguration event in Bihar. He inaugurated the Kosi Rail Mega Bridge, new rail lines and electrification projects. The event was held via video-conferencing. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal was also present at the event. Kosi Rail Mahasetu is 1.9 KM long and its construction cost is Rs. 516 Crore. This bridge is of strategic importance along the India-Nepal border. Assembly polls in Bihar are likely to be held in October-November.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:15Published
To make natural gas pricing mechanism transparent, Cabinet on October 07 approved a standardised E-bidding process, informed Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan. He said, "Our dependency on importing fossil fuels is decreasing. To make natural gas pricing mechanism transparent, Cabinet today approved a standardised E-bidding process. Guidelines will be made for E-bidding."
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and members of his cabinet including Priti Patel,Baroness Evans, Michael Gove, Robert Buckland, Amanda Milling and Lord Frostarrive for a meeting in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:25Published
Resident doctors at Delhi's Hindu Rao Hospital protested over pending salaries. Protesters said that their salaries have been due since the last four months. The group of doctors at the civic-run hospital were joined by the nurses. "We have not received our salary for the last four months. They are still saying that it will take two more months to clear our dues. They are renovating hospital’s administration block but have no money for us. We are frontline workers yet no facilities are given to doctors," one of the protesters said. Protesters held placards and raised slogans demanding their due salaries. The protest was staged at the main gate of the facility. "We are frustrated now, have not got salaries for four months. No one is listening to us and that is why we are protesting," another protester said. Hindu Rao Hospital is the largest municipal hospital in Delhi with 900 beds. The state-run hospital is currently a dedicated Covid-19 facility. Many of its healthcare workers had contracted the infection earlier.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:12Published
AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar slammed BJP after Hathras police registered a case against him. This comes after the Delhi AAP MLA had gone to meet Hathras victim's family on October 4. Police said that Kumar, who had tested positive on September 29, has been booked under Epidemic Act. In a self-made video, Kumar claimed that he visited Hathras after he had tested negative. Earlier, the AAP MLA from Kondli constituency announced that he had tested positive. Taking to Twitter, Kumar had said that he would stay at home in isolation. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered SIT probe into Hathras incident. The time given to SIT to submit their report to CM has been extended by 10 days. The 19-year-old Hathras woman died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29. Police informed that all four accused in the case have been arrested.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:35Published
Doctors and nursing staff staged protest in Delhi on October 07 over not getting salary since last few months. They held placards in their hands and raised slogans to demonstrate. One of the protesters said, "We have not got our salary for last 4 months and they are still saying that it will take two more months to clear our dues. They are renovating hospital's administration block but have no money for us. They have no facilities for doctors and also don't give any response to us when we question them." Another protestor said, "We are frustrated now as we have not got out salary for last 4 months and that's why we are on roads today. No one is listening to us."
Members of Women Cell of Trinamool Congress staged protest march on October 06 over Hathras alleged gang-rape incident. Women workers came out on roads in Kolkata and expressed their disappointment against the incident. They lit a torch and carried it throughout their protest. A 19-year-old girl in Hathras was allegedly gang-raped and she later succumbed to injuries. The incident spiked protests across the country.
Actor Soumitra Chatterjee has tested positive for Covid-19. The legendary actor has been admitted to a hospital in Kolkata. Chatterjee, 85, played prominent roles in some of the finest Bengali films. Chatterjee, who was unwell, tested Covid positive on Tuesday morning. Chatterjee is arguably best known for his roles in Satyajit Ray's films. Soumitra Chatterjee was last seen in the film, Sanjhbati in 2019. Chatterjee is a Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:49Published
CMO rubbishes 'no rape' FSL report in Hathras case. Centre says 20-25 cr people to get Covid vaccine by July 2021. And Kolkata to get first underground metro station after 1995! All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:18Published