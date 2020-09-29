Global  
 

You haven’t had Halloween decorations until you’ve assembled this 12-foot skeleton

Video Credit: In The Know Innovation & Gad - Duration: 00:55s - Published
If you love decorating your house for Halloween, then you’re going to love this 12-foot skeleton from Home Depot.

It has animated LCD eyes for a creepier effect and it’s the perfect centerpiece for your yard.

Get your spooky, festive skeleton here: homedepot.sjv.io/353MkOur team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love.

If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission.

Pricing and availability are subject to change.


