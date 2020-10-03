Global  
 

US Vice Presidential debate: Harris and Pence to face off in Salt Lake City

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 04:12s - Published
US Vice Presidential debate: Harris and Pence to face off in Salt Lake City
US Vice Presidential debate: Harris and Pence to face off in Salt Lake City

AP Top Stories October 7 A

 Here's the latest for Wednesday, Oct. 7th: Trump halts COVID relief talks until after election; Pence and Harris square off at Wednesday night debate; Category 2..
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus casts shadow over first and only VP debate

 Wednesday night's vice presidential debate is taking on new importance, nearly a week after President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis and less than a month ahead of..
CBS News

Vice presidential candidates Mike Pence and Kamala Harris to face off in high-stakes debate

 The vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris will take on added significance after President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis. CBS News political..
CBS News
Pence-Harris debate to unfold as Trump recovers from virus [Video]

Pence-Harris debate to unfold as Trump recovers from virus

Ultimately, the debate is a chance for voters to decide whether Pence and Harris are in a position to step into the presidency at a moment’s notice. Story: https://wfts.tv/2GOymVF

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:16Published

Vice presidential debate stage will feature plexiglass, social distancing

 The first and only vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris will feature plexiglass and at least 12 feet of..
CBS News

Race for the White House: Five questions as Pence and Harris prepare for faceoff

 United States Vice-President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris meet on the debate stage for the first and only time tomorrow in Salt Lake City, Utah.Here are..
New Zealand Herald

VP debate: How to watch and when is the Kamala Harris and Mike Pence showdown

 Who: Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris What: 2020 Vice Presidential debate Where: University of Utah, Salt Lake City When: 7 October 2020..
WorldNews

Vice presidential debate to enforce additional coronavirus precautions

 Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic VP nominee Kamala Harris will take the debate stage Wednesday night in Salt Lake City for their first and only debate...
CBS News

VP debate: How to watch and when is the Kamala Harris and Mike Pence showdown

VP debate: How to watch and when is the Kamala Harris and Mike Pence showdown Who: Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris What: 2020 Vice Presidential debate Where:...
WorldNews - Published

Live: The 2020 Vice Presidential Debate

Watch Mike Pence and Kamala Harris in Salt Lake City beginning at 9 p.m. ET for debate updates and...
NPR - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


Commission says Harris-Pence debate still on

The vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris next week will go on as scheduled...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •WorldNews



will_99_

Will RT @GeoffRBennett: Good morning from inside the site of tonight’s Pence-Harris vice presidential debate. https://t.co/MIKbhO4u8w 13 seconds ago

PursehouseDavid

David Pursehouse RT @FoxNews: Pence will come 'under extreme pressure' over COVID-19 response in VP debate, pollster predicts https://t.co/oW6jmKPTGd 17 seconds ago

gregtobacco

My Friend Mike RT @kidgolferman: MSM Is Ignoring Gigantic Kamala Harris Scandal Minn Freedom Fund (MFF) donations to bail out violent criminals & sexual… 19 seconds ago

JillDiane4

Jill Diane RT @votevets: TONIGHT -- VOTEVETS LIVE: VICE PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE SPECIAL EDITION with @HONDeborahJames, @RebeccaBillChav, @sfpelosi! We’ll… 22 seconds ago

Brooklynhasid

Deplorable Chusid RT @GOP: TONIGHT, the Vice-Presidential debate will take place in Salt Lake City, Utah. With Kamala Harris as his running mate, Joe Biden… 38 seconds ago

USProjectCJR

U.S. Project RT @DartCenter: "If Pence tries to use the presence of the plexiglass as a prop tonight—to paint Harris as weak or scared, for instance—the… 48 seconds ago

sddphoto

Sharon Dennis RT @kurtbardella: "Harris must relentlessly frame the debate on the grounds of life vs. death, truth vs. lie, science vs. fiction." I write… 53 seconds ago

notComey

NotComey RT @ThisWeekABC: Harris and Pence will debate just days after President Trump tested positive for COVID-19, bringing a new emphasis on his… 1 minute ago


WEB EXTRA: Stage For Vice Presidential Debate [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Stage For Vice Presidential Debate

Here’s a look at the stage for the 2020 vice presidential debate tonight in Salt Lake City, Utah. As a safety precaution, Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris will be more than 12 feet..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:27Published
CBSN Minnesota’s ‘Daybreaker’: Vice Presidential Debate [Video]

CBSN Minnesota’s ‘Daybreaker’: Vice Presidential Debate

Good morning, it’s time for your morning ‘Daybreaker’: The vice presidential candidates face off for the first and only time in Salt Lake City, Utah. So, want to know which of the four candidates..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 10:34Published
Pence Will Debate Without Plexiglass [Video]

Pence Will Debate Without Plexiglass

The Vice Presidential Debate will be held Wednesday night. Over the weekend President Donald Trump was diagnosed with COVID. Debate organizers want to keep the candidates safe, so they suggested that..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published