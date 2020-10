Drive-In Screamfest LA To Show Special Screenings Of 'Halloween,' 'Friday The 13th' Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:32s - Published 1 day ago Drive-In Screamfest LA To Show Special Screenings Of 'Halloween,' 'Friday The 13th' Screamfest, the nation’s longest-running horror film festival, will be held as a series of drive-in movies this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Halloween costume drive to benefit local foster kids



You have an opportunity to make Halloween special for local foster children! Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 02:10 Published 2 days ago