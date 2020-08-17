The Rift Between Prince William and Prince Harry is Serious
Prince Harry and Prince William have been close for many years, but that has changed.
Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares what a royal biographer has to say.
New book claims royal brothers began to drift apart years before Meghan arrivedA serious rift developed between William and Harry when the younger brotherwas pictured in a Nazi costume, according to a new book. The siblings went toMaud’s Cotswold Costumes in January 2005 and..
Royal biographer: Harry and William stopped speaking for monthsRoyal biographer Omid Scobie discusses the breakdown in the relationshipbetween The Cambridges and The Sussexes, saying Harry and Meghan's decision togo public about their new life was a breaking..