Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, WDAY
In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Workday topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.6%.
Year to date, Workday registers a 38.0% gain.
And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is NetEase, trading down 2.0%.
NetEase is showing a gain of 42.8% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Take-Two Interactive Software, trading down 1.2%, and Sirius XM Holdings, trading up 4.3% on the day.
