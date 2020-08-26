Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, WDAY

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, WDAY

Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, WDAY

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Workday topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.6%.

Year to date, Workday registers a 38.0% gain.

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Workday topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.6%.

Year to date, Workday registers a 38.0% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is NetEase, trading down 2.0%.

NetEase is showing a gain of 42.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Take-Two Interactive Software, trading down 1.2%, and Sirius XM Holdings, trading up 4.3% on the day.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, BIIB [Video]

Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, BIIB

In early trading on Monday, shares of Biogen (BIIB) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.8%. Year to date, Biogen has lost about 3.4% of its..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:06Published
Nasdaq 100 Movers: REGN, WDAY [Video]

Nasdaq 100 Movers: REGN, WDAY

In early trading on Friday, shares of Workday topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 13.1%. Year to date, Workday registers a 48.9% gain.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:05Published
Nasdaq 100 Movers: ADSK, WDAY [Video]

Nasdaq 100 Movers: ADSK, WDAY

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Workday topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.7%. Year to date, Workday registers a 28.3% gain.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:05Published