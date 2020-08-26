Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, WDAY

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Workday topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.6%.

Year to date, Workday registers a 38.0% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is NetEase, trading down 2.0%.

NetEase is showing a gain of 42.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Take-Two Interactive Software, trading down 1.2%, and Sirius XM Holdings, trading up 4.3% on the day.