Watch: Violent clashes after landmark Golden Dawn verdict in Athens

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:50s - Published
Watch: Violent clashes after landmark Golden Dawn verdict in Athens

Watch: Violent clashes after landmark Golden Dawn verdict in Athens

A Greek court ruled that the far-right Golden Dawn party was operating as a criminal organization, delivering a landmark guilty verdict in a marathon five-year trial.View on euronews


Greek court rules far-right party operated as a criminal organization

 Landmark case brings multiple verdicts against the neo-Nazi "Golden Dawn" party, including a murder conviction for one supporter.
CBS News
Greece braces for verdict in epic trial of far-right party Golden Dawn [Video]

Greece braces for verdict in epic trial of far-right party Golden Dawn

The trial of 68 leaders and members of the Greek neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn reaches its finale on Wednesday.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:28Published

Greece Golden Dawn: Neo-Nazi party faces crime organisation verdict

 The trial in Athens has lasted five years and 68 people are accused of criminal activities.
BBC News

Protesters hold anti-NATO rally in Greece [Video]

Protesters hold anti-NATO rally in Greece

A few hundred protesters marched through central Athens on Tuesday, as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met with Greek officials.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Kickstarter expands to creators in Poland, Greece, and Slovenia

 Kickstarter is letting more creators around the world use its platform. The company said today it’s now launching in Poland, Greece, and Slovenia, making..
The Verge

Greece braces for landmark neo-Nazi trial verdict

After hearings over the last five years, a criminal court in Athens will determine whether Golden...
IndiaTimes - Published


Athens demonstrators hold moment of silence for victims of fascism following Golden Dawn guilty verdict [Video]

Athens demonstrators hold moment of silence for victims of fascism following Golden Dawn guilty verdict

Demonstrators in Athens were seen holding a moment of silence for victims of fascism following the guilty verdict of far-right group Golden Dawn today (October 7).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published
Thousands rally outside courthouse in wake of Golden Dawn guilty verdict [Video]

Thousands rally outside courthouse in wake of Golden Dawn guilty verdict

Thousands of demonstrators gathered outside the Athens courthouse after 68 members of the neo-Nazi group Golden Dawn were found guilty of various charges, including running a criminal organisation.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:59Published
FILE: Greece's far-right Golden Dawn party found guilty of running crime gang [Video]

FILE: Greece's far-right Golden Dawn party found guilty of running crime gang

Greece's far-right Golden Dawn party has been found guilty of running a criminal organisation after a five-and-a-half-year landmark trial.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:05Published