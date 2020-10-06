|
|
|
Watch: Violent clashes after landmark Golden Dawn verdict in Athens
Watch: Violent clashes after landmark Golden Dawn verdict in Athens
A Greek court ruled that the far-right Golden Dawn party was operating as a criminal organization, delivering a landmark guilty verdict in a marathon five-year trial.View on euronews
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Protesters hold anti-NATO rally in Greece
A few hundred protesters marched through central Athens on Tuesday, as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met with Greek officials.View on euronews
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
|
Related news from verified sources
|
After hearings over the last five years, a criminal court in Athens will determine whether Golden...
IndiaTimes - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|