Scotland faces 16 days of tougher Covid restrictions

Nicola Sturgeon has announced new, tougher lockdown measures to counter the spread of coronavirus in Scotland.

The first minister said the new restrictions are intended to be a “short, sharp action to arrest a worrying increase in infection”.

Report by Jonesia.

