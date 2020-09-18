Global  
 

Scotland faces 16 days of tougher Covid restrictions

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:01s - Published
Scotland faces 16 days of tougher Covid restrictions

Scotland faces 16 days of tougher Covid restrictions

Nicola Sturgeon has announced new, tougher lockdown measures to counter the spread of coronavirus in Scotland.

The first minister said the new restrictions are intended to be a “short, sharp action to arrest a worrying increase in infection”.

Report by Jonesia.

Scotland trio out of Euro 2020 play-off semi-final after positive Covid-19 test

 Stuart Armstrong, Kieran Tierney and Ryan Christie will all miss Scotland's Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Israel after the former tested positive for..
BBC News
More coronavirus restrictions are 'possible' in Scotland [Video]

More coronavirus restrictions are 'possible' in Scotland

Scotland's First Minister is not ruling out any further restrictions for thenation, saying further limitations are 'possible' in Scotland in 'the nearfuture'.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

The shy girl in the playground who became Scotland's first black captain

 Former Scotland defender and Great Britain Olympian Ifeoma Dieke speaks to BBC Scotland during Black History Month.
BBC News
Rescue bid to herd whales out to sea before naval exercise [Video]

Rescue bid to herd whales out to sea before naval exercise

Wildlife volunteers have been attempting to herd a group of northern bottlenose whales out of a loch in northwest Scotland in hopes of luring them back into the open sea. The mission is urgent because this weekend a NATO military exercise is due to take place nearby, and there are concerns that the animals will be distressed by the noise it creates. Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:34Published

‘Will act against those trying to create unrest’: CM Yogi on Hathras horror [Video]

‘Will act against those trying to create unrest’: CM Yogi on Hathras horror

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that some people are trying to create unrest in the state and are politicising the death of a girl. Taking a jibe at the opposition parties, CM Yogi Adityanath said that those who did nothing since 1947 are still trying to divide the nation on caste and communal lines. CM Yogi said that people who have been plotting to create unrest will be identified and legal action will be taken against them. Yogi said that his government had done good work against the Covid pandemic and said that those who were hiding in their house during the lockdown are now back to plotting unrest. The Chief Minister’s attack comes after opposition parties have cornered his government over the alleged gangrape, death and hurried cremation of a Dalit girl in Hathras. Many leaders including Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi, Sitaram Yechury, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Sanjay Singh and others have visited the victim’s family in the past week. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:12Published

Claudia Conway Beefs with Kellyanne on TikTok, Seemingly Grounded

 Kellyanne Conway confronted her daughter over her recent viral posts about COVID in their family (and at the White House), and based on this video ... we're..
TMZ.com

Sturgeon calls SNP's Margaret Ferrier 'Margaret Covid' again [Video]

Sturgeon calls SNP's Margaret Ferrier 'Margaret Covid' again

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has accidentally referred to the SNP politician at the centre of a Covid scandal as 'Margaret Covid', for the second time. Ms Sturgeon initially made the mistake during Friday's presser when discusing Margaret Ferrier, who has been criticised for travelling from Glasgow to London with Covid. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:17Published
Nicola Sturgeon: I made it crystal clear to MP Margaret Ferrier she should quit [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon: I made it crystal clear to MP Margaret Ferrier she should quit

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said she has made it “crystal clear” to MargaretFerrier she should quit as an MP after breaking coronavirus rules bytravelling between Glasgow and Westminster having tested positive forCovid-19. The Scottish First Minister said she has spoken to the MP, who hadthe SNP whip withdrawn after the incident emerged, but she was unable to get a“cogent explanation” for her actions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:47Published
Sturgeon urges Ferrier to resign over Covid rule-breaking [Video]

Sturgeon urges Ferrier to resign over Covid rule-breaking

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has said that she has spoken directly to Margaret Ferrier and has made “crystal clear” to her that she thinks she should now resign as an MP. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:42Published
Sturgeon: Ferrier’s actions were ‘reckless and indefensible’ [Video]

Sturgeon: Ferrier’s actions were ‘reckless and indefensible’

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has said that the actions of Margaret Ferrier were "reckless, dangerous and indefensible". Ms Ferrier, who has had the whip removed, travelled on public transport while knowingly infected with coronavirus. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:49Published

Wind farms could power every home by 2030 [Video]

Wind farms could power every home by 2030

Boris Johnson says offshore wind farms could generate enough electricity to power every home in the UK by 2030 as he unveils a £160m fund to upgrade ports and factories for building turbines. Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:08Published

Christian school worker loses tribunal over LGBT Facebook posts sacking

 A panel finds posts shared by Kristie Higgs could have been seen as transphobic and homophobic.
BBC News
Facebook bans QAnon conspiracy theory accounts across all platforms [Video]

Facebook bans QAnon conspiracy theory accounts across all platforms

Facebook says it will ban QAnon accounts across all platforms including pages that "do not contain violent content".View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:34Published
PM refuses to give scientific basis for 10pm curfew [Video]

PM refuses to give scientific basis for 10pm curfew

Boris Johnson refused to answer Sir Keir Starmer when he asked the prime minister if there is a scientific basis for the 10pm curfew on pubs and restaurants. Shortly after PMQs it was announced that pub giant Greene King has said it plans to cut around 800 jobs and shut dozens of pubs after trade slumped following the hospitality curfew. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:00Published

Standoff over Madrid's response to virus pandemic continues

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s health minister pleaded Monday for the third time in four days for tougher...
SeattlePI.com - Published

Nicola Sturgeon set to announce tougher lockdowns at 2.50pm

Nicola Sturgeon set to announce tougher lockdowns at 2.50pm The First Minister is due to spell out out the details of further covid restrictions for Scotland...
Daily Record - Published


Nicola Sturgeon warns ‘hard decisions’ on restrictions may be needed within days [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon warns ‘hard decisions’ on restrictions may be needed within days

Nicola Sturgeon has warned “hard but necessary” decisions may be needed in thecoming days to prevent another national lockdown. The First Minister saidcoronavirus “could get out of our grip..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published