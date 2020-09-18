Scotland faces 16 days of tougher Covid restrictions

Wildlife volunteers have been attempting to herd a group of northern bottlenose whales out of a loch in northwest Scotland in hopes of luring them back into the open sea.
The mission is urgent because this weekend a NATO military exercise is due to take place nearby, and there are concerns that the animals will be distressed by the noise it creates.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that some people are trying to create unrest in the state and are politicising the death of a girl. Taking a jibe at the opposition parties, CM Yogi Adityanath said that those who did nothing since 1947 are still trying to divide the nation on caste and communal lines. CM Yogi said that people who have been plotting to create unrest will be identified and legal action will be taken against them. Yogi said that his government had done good work against the Covid pandemic and said that those who were hiding in their house during the lockdown are now back to plotting unrest. The Chief Minister’s attack comes after opposition parties have cornered his government over the alleged gangrape, death and hurried cremation of a Dalit girl in Hathras. Many leaders including Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi, Sitaram Yechury, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Sanjay Singh and others have visited the victim’s family in the past week. Watch the full video for all the details.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has accidentally referred to the SNP politician at the centre of a Covid scandal as 'Margaret Covid', for the second time.
Ms Sturgeon initially made the mistake during Friday's presser when discusing Margaret Ferrier, who has been criticised for travelling from Glasgow to London with Covid.
SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said she has made it “crystal clear” to MargaretFerrier she should quit as an MP after breaking coronavirus rules bytravelling between Glasgow and Westminster having tested positive forCovid-19. The Scottish First Minister said she has spoken to the MP, who hadthe SNP whip withdrawn after the incident emerged, but she was unable to get a“cogent explanation” for her actions.
SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has said that she has spoken directly to Margaret Ferrier and has made "crystal clear" to her that she thinks she should now resign as an MP.
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has said that the actions of Margaret Ferrier were "reckless, dangerous and indefensible". Ms Ferrier, who has had the whip removed, travelled on public transport while knowingly infected with coronavirus.
Boris Johnson says offshore wind farms could generate enough electricity to power every home in the UK by 2030 as he unveils a £160m fund to upgrade ports and factories for building turbines.

Boris Johnson refused to answer Sir Keir Starmer when he asked the prime minister if there is a scientific basis for the 10pm curfew on pubs and restaurants. Shortly after PMQs it was announced that pub giant Greene King has said it plans to cut around 800 jobs and shut dozens of pubs after trade slumped following the hospitality curfew.