Shannon Sharpe reacts to Lakers Game 4 win over Heat in the NBA Finals | UNDISPUTED

LeBron James is now just one game away from winning his 4th NBA championship.

The Los Angeles Lakers held off the Miami Heat to win Game 4 102 to 96.

LeBron, who finished with a game-high 28 points to go along with 12 rebounds and 8 assists, said it felt like a must-win game for his team and that it was one of the biggest games of his career.

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Game 4.