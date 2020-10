Duchess of Cambridge visits students at the University of Derby



The Duchess of Cambridge encouraged students to keep playing sport to support their mental health as they face online lectures and gathering restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kate, 38,.. Credit: Yahoo Style Duration: 00:49 Published 2 days ago

Demi Lovato and Marshmello release new single to mark World Suicide Prevention Day



Demi Lovato has teamed up with DJ Marshmello to release a new single to mark World Suicide Prevention Day. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published on September 11, 2020