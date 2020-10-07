Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gunnersaurus saga shows impact of COVID on football communities

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 04:12s - Published
Gunnersaurus saga shows impact of COVID on football communities

Gunnersaurus saga shows impact of COVID on football communities

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: STILL PHOTOGRAPHS OF GUNNERSAURUS, ARSENAL MASCOT / B-ROLL OF EXTERIORS OF EMIRATES STADIUM/ INTERVIEW WITH ARSENAL FAN ROBBIE LYLE / MESUT OZIL TRAINING /


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

PM Modi to launch 'jan andolan' campaign for Covid appropriate behaviour

 The campaign will be launched with the aim to encourage people's participation (Jan Andolan) and it endeavours to be a low-cost high-intensity campaign with the..
IndiaTimes
Scotland faces 16 days of tougher Covid restrictions [Video]

Scotland faces 16 days of tougher Covid restrictions

Nicola Sturgeon has announced new, tougher lockdown measures to counter the spread of coronavirus in Scotland. The first minister said the new restrictions are intended to be a “short, sharp action to arrest a worrying increase in infection”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:01Published
‘Will act against those trying to create unrest’: CM Yogi on Hathras horror [Video]

‘Will act against those trying to create unrest’: CM Yogi on Hathras horror

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that some people are trying to create unrest in the state and are politicising the death of a girl. Taking a jibe at the opposition parties, CM Yogi Adityanath said that those who did nothing since 1947 are still trying to divide the nation on caste and communal lines. CM Yogi said that people who have been plotting to create unrest will be identified and legal action will be taken against them. Yogi said that his government had done good work against the Covid pandemic and said that those who were hiding in their house during the lockdown are now back to plotting unrest. The Chief Minister’s attack comes after opposition parties have cornered his government over the alleged gangrape, death and hurried cremation of a Dalit girl in Hathras. Many leaders including Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi, Sitaram Yechury, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Sanjay Singh and others have visited the victim’s family in the past week. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:12Published

Claudia Conway Beefs with Kellyanne on TikTok, Seemingly Grounded

 Kellyanne Conway confronted her daughter over her recent viral posts about COVID in their family (and at the White House), and based on this video ... we're..
TMZ.com

Emirates Stadium Emirates Stadium association football stadium located in Islington, North London


Tweets about this