Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Stan' the T.Rex Sells for $27.5 Million

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:45s - Published
'Stan' the T.Rex Sells for $27.5 Million

'Stan' the T.Rex Sells for $27.5 Million

Standing 40 feet long and 13 feet high, Stan the T.

Rex sold for a larger than life price!

Buzz60’s Chandra Lanier has the story.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

T. Rex Skeleton Brings $31.8 Million at Christie’s Auction

A 40-foot-long dinosaur fossil named Stan was the headliner at an auction of Impressionist and Modern...
NYTimes.com - Published

T. rex dinosaur 'Stan' sold for world record price

The near-complete, 67-million-year-old fossil fetches $31.8m ($24.6m) at Christie's in New York.
BBC News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

'Stan' the T. Rex sells for $27.5 million [Video]

'Stan' the T. Rex sells for $27.5 million

The British auction house Christie's sold the skeleton of Stan, one of the largest known Tyrannosaurus rexes for $27.5 million

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:07Published
Meet Stan, the $8 million dinosaur [Video]

Meet Stan, the $8 million dinosaur

Unearthed in 1987, less than a century after the existence of Tyrannosaurus rex had first become known, STAN — named after his discoverer Stan Sacrison — represents one of the most complete fossil..

Credit: GeoBeats Affiliate     Duration: 02:23Published
Complete T. Rex skeleton being auctioned off for $8 million [Video]

Complete T. Rex skeleton being auctioned off for $8 million

A 67 million-year-old T. Rex skeleton named “Stan” is officially on the market

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 00:35Published