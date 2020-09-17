'Stan' the T.Rex Sells for $27.5 Million
Standing 40 feet long and 13 feet high, Stan the T.
Rex sold for a larger than life price!
Buzz60’s Chandra Lanier has the story.
'Stan' the T. Rex sells for $27.5 millionThe British auction house Christie's sold the skeleton of Stan, one of the largest known Tyrannosaurus rexes for $27.5 million
Meet Stan, the $8 million dinosaurUnearthed in 1987, less than a century after the existence of Tyrannosaurus rex had first become known, STAN — named after his discoverer Stan Sacrison — represents one of the most complete fossil..
Complete T. Rex skeleton being auctioned off for $8 millionA 67 million-year-old T. Rex skeleton named “Stan” is officially on the market