Watch: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira finds 'alternate career', turns tattoo artist

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira has just disclosed a hidden talent on social media.

She found an alternate career option as she ticked another goal from her bucket list.

Ira made her first tattoo and shared photo, video of it on Instagram.

The 23-year-old made the tattoo for Nupur Shikhare, her fitness trainer.

Ira left all her followers super-impressed with her newly-revealed skill.

Ira is Aamir Khan's daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta.

Ira made her debut as a theatre director with the adaptation of Euripides' Medea.

She has said in the past that she prefers staying behind the camera.